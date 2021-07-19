Formula 1 | Mercedes declares racist insults against Hamilton after winning the race

During the day on Sunday the 2021 British Grand Prix of Formula 1 was held. There was much expectation about whether Lewis Hamilton could get the victory against a Max Verstappen who had just beaten him in several of the previous races. The English driver came out very aggressive as soon as he started and had a tremendous duel with Verstappen in which the Dutchman ended up hitting the circuit protections in a very strong accident with no consequences for Max, except that he could not continue in the race.

Hamilton won the grand prix of his country ahead of Leclerc and Bottas and cut twenty-five points to Verstappen in the drivers’ world championship. The British performance was highly questioned by the public, so much so that Mercedes had to go out to denounce the treatment received by its pilot.

The Mercedes team, in conjunction with the FIA ​​and Formula 1 itself, issued a statement in which they denounced the racist insults on social networks against Lewis Hamilton. “During and after the race, Lewis was the target of multiple cases of racist abuse on social media. Formula 1 and the FIA ​​together with Mercedes condemn this behavior in the severest way. These people have no place in our sport and we urgently request that those responsible be held accountable for their actions. Formula 1, teams, drivers and the FIA ​​are working together to make a sport more inclusive and diverse, and these unacceptable online abuse behaviors should be highlighted and eliminated“the statement concluded.

Redbull in turn wanted to support his rival, posting a message on their social networks in which they fully supported Mercedes and the FIA. In addition, they defend that it was an accident between pilots and that these race incidents they cannot in any case end in racist abuses.

