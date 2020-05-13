Seven decades have passed since the 1950 Silverstone race celebration

Teams and the FIA ​​congratulate the sport: “Let many more do it!”

Formula 1 today celebrates its 70 years of history as a sport. This Wednesday exactly seven decades ago the first race of the category was held, the 1950 European Grand Prix.

It’s not the best time to celebrate, but despite the Covid-19 hiatus, Formula 1 doesn’t miss its anniversary. The category has published a great poster, with its champions, to remember their legacy and applaud the journey they have all taken together.

“For the triumphs, for the passion, for the daredevils and heroes who break the mold. For the history already written and the one to come. Today we celebrate our first race in 1950 and all the great and small champions and legends we have had“, shares Formula 1 along with the following photo, which shows the desire to race in moments of inactivity:

From the category they have also prepared an emotional video to thank the fans for their support all these years:

The first race, held at the Silverstone circuit on May 13, 1950, was held at 70 laps. In the so-called European Grand Prix, Pole and victory went to Giuseppe Farina at the wheel of his Alfa Romeo. That grid, with a large presence of Italian cars, and that of today only share the presence of Alfa Romeo, since Ferrari decided not to participate in that 1950 test. However, the Scuderia did run that season.

Eugène Martin, with his Lago-Talbot T26C-DA, leads early in the race – © LAT Images

Farina with the Alfa Romeo 158 at Silverstone – © LAT Images

Farina celebrates her victory – © LAT Images

Although the first Grand Prix of the Drivers’ World Championship was the Silverstone of 1950, the birth of F1 dates back several years earlier. Specifically, in 1946, after the Second World War, when the first races were held under the new F1 regulations. However, it was not until 1947 when the Drivers’ World Championship was created. Until 1950 non-scoring races were held for the F1 World Championship.

All the teams have joined F1’s congratulations on its anniversary and wish you … many more! From the FIA ​​they have also wanted to join the celebration.

“Today we celebrate 70 years of Formula 1. Since the first race in 1950, the FIA ​​has strived to push boundaries, forge passion, and strive for excellence in the sport we love. Today we remember 70 years of incredible history and we have long for a even brighter future “, they assure from the Federation.

