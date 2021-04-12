Formula 1-inspired fast-charging electric stations

One of the great concerns that always accompanies the purchase of an electric car is where to recharge it. In Spain there are quite a few problems at the moment, as the infrastructure is still insufficient, something that should change in the coming years. Meanwhile, there are brands that are very concerned in this regard, so much so that they even project their own electric stations. It is the case of Hyundai with the E-Pit, some charging stations very inspired by the competition.

It is a project that has been launched for his native South Korea and with which he aims to achieve ultra fast charging to the public. Following in the wake of Tesla’s Superchargers or Porsche’s Turbochargers, Hyundai wants to have its own network that serves as added value to its customers. It also aims to make filling the batteries similar to the Formula 1 pit stop, always keeping the distances and taking into account the loading times that are currently handled.

Hyundai’s E-Pit chargers would be ultra-fast, with a capacity of up to 350 kW to reduce charging times. In fact, they promise to reach the 80% in just 18 minutes, allowing around 100 kilometers of autonomy in just five minutes. That they would get in the new electrics from Hyundai Motor Group with 800 V technology, in models such as the Ioniq 5 or the Kia EV6 that will arrive in dealerships soon. It is also possible to service cars from other brands that have the CCS fast charging standard.

Hyundai’s project begins in South Korea with 20 E-Pit stations and up to 120 chargers total. Twelve stations will be distributed on highways with a total of 72 charging stations and another 8 stations in urban centers to add 48 more chargers. They will also implement an automatic authentication, charging and payment system; a Plug & Charge function through a mobile application to facilitate the service to users. The brand is also studying how to extend this type of infrastructure to other countries.