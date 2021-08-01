Formula 1 I Just like the old days! Fernando Alonso leading a Grand Prix

It was one of those images that Formula 1 nostalgics like. The Spanish driver was leading the Hungarian Grand Prix due to the tire change strategy of his team, Alpine.

The Asturian was placed first and in second position appeared his partner, Esteban Ocon. Fernando does not stop improving and in each Grand Prix he increases his expectations, his performance and that of his car. In fact, in this same Grand Prix he is fighting to get on the podium, which would be historic.

