Formula 1 I Hungarian GP: Hungarian GP: Alonso (7th) still having fun and Sainz (12th) needs to improve

Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) dominated this Friday the second free trial for the Hungarian Grand Prix, the eleventh of the F1 World Cup, which takes place at the Hungaroring, where Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) set the fifth time and the Spaniards Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) the seventh and twelfth, respectively.

In the best of his 29 laps, Bottas covered the 4,318 meters of the track outside Budapest in one minute, 17 seconds and twelve thousandths, 27 less than his captain, the seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton, second in the World Championship. , eight points (185-177) behind the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull); which marked the third time, 298 thousandths behind the Finn. In a session where everyone set their fastest lap on a soft tire, when they didn’t do a race simulation, mostly on the medium compound. Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), fifth in the World Cup, registered fifth in the second timesheets of the day. In the best of his 23 laps, ‘Checo’ stopped the clock in one minute, 18 seconds and 466 thousandths, nine tenths more than his teammate, the leader of the championship.

Alonso, who on Thursday celebrated his 40th birthday, repeated 27 times the layout of the track where he captured -in 2003- the first of his 32 triumphs in Formula One. In the best of them, the double Asturian world champion, eleventh in the World Cup, he stopped the clock at 1: 18.169 and stayed one second and one tenth behind Bottas. Sainz – who is seventh in the championship – marked the twelfth time of training. The Spaniard from Ferrari turned 32 times on the circuit on the outskirts of the capital and in his best attempt he turned in 1: 18.441 and was one second and four tenths behind Bottas’s time; in another hot test that ended with 32 degrees Celsius ambient and 58 on the asphalt. The third and last training session will be held this Saturday, hours before qualifying, which will order the start training for the Sunday race.

– Time table for the second training session:

.1. Valtteri Bottas (FIN / Mercedes) 1: 17,012

.2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR / Mercedes) at 0.027

.3. Max Verstappen (HOL / Red Bull) at 0.298

.4. Esteban Ocon (FRA / Alpine) at 0.747

.5. Sergio Pérez (MEX / Red Bull) at 0.812

.6. Pierre Gasly (FRA / Alpha Tauri) at 1.101

.7. Fernando Alonso (ESP / Alpine) at 1,157

.8. Sebastian Vettel (GER / Aston Martin) at 1,216

.9. Lando Norris (GBR / McLaren) at 1,301

10. Lance Stroll (CAN / Aston Martin) at 1,308

11. Charles Leclerc (MON / Ferrari) at 1,358

12. Carlos Sainz (ESP / Ferrari) at 1,429

13. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS / McLaren) at 1,725

14. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN / Alfa Romeo) at 2,265

15. George Russell (GBR / Williams) at 2,280

16. Nicholas Latifi (CAN / Williams) at 2,467

17. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN / Alpha Tauri) at 2,659

18. Mick Schumacher (GER / Haas) at 2,805

19. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA / Alfa Romeo) at 3,174

20. Nikita Mazepin (RUS / Haas) at 4,869.

