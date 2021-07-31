Formula 1, Hungarian Grand Prix | Fernando Alonso is happy with the position he has achieved

“I am happy, because we had doubts about how competitive we were going to be in this Grand Prix,” said the double Asturian world champion (2005 and 2006, with Renault, as his current team was called). after finishing ninth in qualifying at the Hungaroring.

“The last slow circuit we went to was Monaco and there I think we finished on the 17th or so; and we did not know. So we are happy, because we started ninth and doing it from the clean side gives us an opportunity,” said Alonso – who last Thursday he turned 40 – on the circuit where, in 2003, he achieved the first of his 32 victories in Formula One: the 32 that Spain has throughout its history in the premier class.

Formula 1

What a blunder! The surprise for Alonso’s birthday that ruined Vettel

YESTERDAY AT 5:14 PM

“More than the track itself, the main problem I had was the inconsistency of the tires, which was amazing,” explained Fernando this Saturday after qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

More than the track itself, the main problem I had was the inconsistency of the tires, which was amazing

“That was the reason why in Q3 (the third qualifying round) they were bad. In Q2 we had a super-good tire; and in Q3, a super-bad one,” he told Dazn television. ovetense of Alpine this Saturday in Hungary.

Hungarian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso turns 40 as “the best driver on the grid”

07/29/2021 AT 15:39

Great Britain Grand Prix

What a recital by Alonso! Great comeback in the sprint classification

07/17/2021 AT 15:18