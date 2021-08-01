Formula 1, Hungarian GP | Carlos Sainz finishes on the podium after the disqualification of Sebastian Vettel

The sanction to Vettel, initially second in the race won by the Frenchman Esteban Ocon, partner of the other Spaniard, Fernando Alonso, in Alpine, also implies that the double Asturian world champion, who had been fifth, was definitively classified in fourth position. And that the sevenfold English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who had snatched the lead from the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), commands the general of the contest with eight points of advantage instead of six (195 against 187).

Hungarian Grand Prix

Like old times! Fernando Alonso leading a Grand Prix

6 HOURS AGO

Sainz’s third place is the fourth podium since competing in the premier class of the talented Madrid driver, who becomes sixth in the World Championship, with 83 points, three more than his teammate, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), which is now seventh.

Hungarian Grand Prix

Never seen! Hamilton’s solo start with all the cars in the pits

7 HOURS AGO

Hungarian Grand Prix

The terrible departure of Bottas that caused the red flag

7 HOURS AGO