Formula 1, Hungarian GP | Carlos Sainz, eliminated in the second round due to an accident in the last corner

OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020: CALENDAR, SCHEDULES AND MEDAL OPTIONS FOR SPAIN

With many options to access in a second line, Carlos Sainz he lost the car behind near the second lap of Q2 on the finish line and was unable to avoid the wall on the left in a very narrow loophole that he made. He tried to return to the pits, but the spoiler came off and he had no direction to turn. A shame on a weekend where, even if I didn’t say so, I expected to offer a great version.

GP Styria

Fernando Alonso will not get in the car in Free 1 in Austria

06/28/2021 AT 1:44 PM

The best time of the round was set by the leader of the World Cup, the Dutch Max verstappen of Red Bull, which covered the 4,318 meters of the Hungarian track in one minute, 15 seconds and 650 thousandths, 735 less than English Lando norris, by Mac Laren, who, like the previous one, set his time with a soft tire. The third round, who will order the top ten places on the starting grid, will be played then.

FOLLOW SPORTS UPDATES THROUGH THE EUROSPORT APP

GP Styria

‘Pole’ for Verstappen ahead of Mercedes; Alonso, 8th and Sainz, 12th

06/26/2021 AT 12:51

GP Styria

Verstappen also dominates the second free practice of the Styrian GP, ​​with Alonso 5th

06/25/2021 AT 3:00 PM