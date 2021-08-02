Formula 1 | Hungarian GP: Alonso and Sainz shine in Ocon’s surprising victory

The French Esteban Ocon (Alpine) won the Hungarian Grand Prix, the eleventh of the year, the German Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), who had finished second, was disqualified at the end of the race with less than a liter of fuel in his car; so all those who ranked behind him advance one place and the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) takes the podium, as third.

The sanction to Vettel, initially second in the race won by Frenchman Esteban Ocon, partner of the other Spaniard, Fernando Alonso, in Alpine also implies that the Asturian double world champion, who had been fifth, was definitively classified in fourth position. And that the sevenfold English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who had snatched the lead from the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), commands the general of the contest with eight points of advantage instead of six (195 against 187).

Hungarian Grand Prix

Never seen! Hamilton’s solo start with all the cars in the pits

9 HOURS AGO

Sainz’s third place is the fourth podium since competing in the premier class from the talented Madrid driver, who happens to be sixth in the World Championship, with 83 points, three more than his teammate, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), who is now seventh.

With the changes, Alonso – who, initially, had fallen to twelfth – would continue to occupy eleventh place in the championship, with 38 points, eight more than Vettel, who instead of being ninth, is twelfth overall.

After the disqualification of the German, the two Alpha Tauri drivers, Frenchman Pierre Gasly – who set the fastest lap – and Japanese Yuki Tsunoda, become fifth and sixth in the classification of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Canadian Nicholas Latifi and Englishman George Russell, who achieved their first points of the season this Sunday, the first for their team, Williams, by finishing just ahead of Verstappen; they are seventh and eighth. And the young Dutch star, ninth.

Finn Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), who had been eleventh, added a point, being re-qualified as tenth in the race that took place at the Hungaroring.

Hungarian Grand Prix

The terrible departure of Bottas that caused the red flag

10 HOURS AGO

Hungarian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso: “I’m happy despite the inconsistency of the tire”

YESTERDAY AT 4:46 PM