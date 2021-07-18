Formula 1, Grand Prix of Great Britain | VIDEO Hamilton wins, Sainz was sixth and Alonso, seventh

SO WE TELL YOU THE VICTORY OF HAMILTON

Hamilton extended his Silverstone win record to eight with his fourth win of the year, this time ahead of second-place Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari); and the other Mercedes, the Finnish Valtteri Bottas, who finished third.

Great Britain Grand Prix

2 HOURS AGO

After the tenth round of the year, Verstappen leads the championship with 185 points, eight more than Hamilton, which caused the delirium of the 140,000 spectators who packed Silverstone when he overtook Leclerc with two of the 52 laps remaining in the legendary English track.

The McLaren of the English Lando Norris and the Australian Daniel Ricciardo they finished fourth and fifth, respectively, this Sunday in England; where Canadian Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) was eighth.

Frenchman Esteban Ocon, Alonso’s teammate in Alpine, finished ninth; one place ahead of Japanese Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri), which also entered the points this Sunday at the legendary Northhampton track, site, 71 years ago, of the first race in the entire history of Formula 1.

The next race, the Hungarian Grand Prix, will be held on August 1 at the Hungaroring, the circuit on the outskirts of Budapest.

3 HOURS AGO

YESTERDAY AT 15:18