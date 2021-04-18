Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami will be a reality in 2022 – Telemundo Miami (51)

SPORTS DRAFTING.- The Formula 1 World Championship organization announced this Sunday a ten-year agreement for Miami to host a Grand Prix starting in 2022.

The circuit will be built in the vicinity of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, and will consist of 5.41 kilometers, will have 19 curves, 3 straights and potential for 3 DRS zones with an estimated maximum speed of 320 km / h.

“The Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, will be located in the heart of the circuit,” the organization of the championship reported this Sunday.

The promoter is already working “to build a new track that will provide high-speed straights, multiple overtaking opportunities and exciting races while meeting the highest safety standards.”

Miami will be America’s 11th place in a Formula 1 race since the championship began in 1950, behind Riverside, Sebring, Watkins Glen, Long Beach, Las Vegas, Detroit, Dallas, Phoenix, Indianapolis and Austin.

The surroundings of the stadium will serve as the stage for the circuit EFE / ARCHIVO

The race, as Formula 1 remarked in a statement, “will provide an additional tourism boost and an economic impact to local businesses in the Miami metropolitan region.”

“Formula 1 and the promoter will work closely with the local community to ensure a discounted ticket allocation for Miami Gardens residents, ensuring they have the opportunity to experience the thrill of the sport,” he said.

In addition, there will be a program to support local businesses and the community to ensure they benefit from the Miami Gardens race. Local businesses will be able to be part of the race weekend.

“The United States is a key growth market for us and we are very encouraged by our growing reach there, which will be supported by this exciting second race. We will work closely with the Hard Rock Stadium team and the FIA ​​to ensure that the circuit offers sensational racing, but also leaves a positive and lasting contribution to the people of the local community, “said Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“We thank our fans, Miami Gardens elected officials and the local tourism industry for their patience and support during this process. We will bring the greatest racing spectacle on the planet to Miami for the first time in the history of our sport.”

For his part, the managing partner of the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix, Tom Garfinkel, assured that they have worked “with specialized designers to create a track that will provide excellent racing.”

“We look forward to creating unique fan experiences that reflect Miami’s diverse and dynamic nature. I want to thank those responsible for Formula 1, Miami Gardens and Miami Dade County for working to bring this high-impact event to Miami in the Los years to come, “he said.