With the start of the Formula One season getting closer, the questions about its new features are gradually dissipating, but some statements have raised more doubts, such as the one issued this morning by sports director Ross Brawn.

In statements made to the official website of the category, the leader announced that the award ceremony for each competition will have a different aspect and protocol, although he did not offer all the details of the modification.

“The podium procedure cannot happen, but we are looking to do something on the main straight after the race. One option would be to line up the cars on the track and have the drivers get in front of them … We can’t present the trophies, since you cannot have someone nearby delivering them, but we have solved it; we have plans, procedures and we are seeing how we can present it on television, “he explained.

And it doesn’t stop there. The series of changes and adaptations also includes the one prior to the starting flag, so a different experience is anticipated for lovers of motor sport.

“The pilots parade on Sunday morning will not take place, as we cannot put 20 riders in the back of a truck and take them down the track, so instead we will interview each one in front of the garage,” he reported. .

Aware that many F1 fans will long for the traditional format, Brawn chose to cut the wings off the chopping block, while still guaranteeing a show.

“I am 100 percent sure that we will make it an attractive and exciting product, it will simply be different. How long will this last? We do not know, but it will surely be the new standard for the rest of the year,” he said.

