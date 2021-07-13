Formula 1 driver was assaulted in the Eurocup

MADRID.

The British driver Lando Norris (McLaren) was mugged while leaving Wembley Stadium after the end of the Eurocup by various individuals who his watch was stolen, and is “shocked”, has confirmed this McLaren.

McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, during which his watch was taken from him, “the British team announced.

In addition, the team confirmed that the matter is in the hands of the police. “Fortunately, Lando was unharmed, but he is understandably shocked. The team is supporting Lando and we are confident that Formula 1 fans will join us in wishing him all the best for this weekend’s British Grand Prix. “he continued.

According to several British media, Norris left the London stadium, where the teams of Italy and England met in a match that fell from the transalpine side on penalties, and went to his car. At the moment when he was about to enter it, several individuals grabbed him and one of them snatched the Richard Mille watch he was wearing.

