Formula 1 | Did you know? Another podium for Carlos Sainz without stepping on the drawer

After another good performance by Carlos Sainz where he stayed for a large part of the race with chances of being in any of the first three positions, it seemed that he was going to run out of prize again after Hamilton overtook him in the last laps to finish entering the finish line fourth. But the sanction to Vettel allowed the Spanish rider to get on the podium in a way that is not new to himWell, it had happened before.

Carlos got the fourth podium of his career after third place in Brazil 2019, second place in Monza 2020 and another second in Monaco 2021. Precisely when he got into a Formula 1 box for the first time, he did not do it physically since he had to wait for a sanction on Hamilton to receive his first trophy in Formula 1. The Spanish finished fourth, as in this last Grand Prix of Hungary, in the race of the South American country but was able to climb to the drawer to the detriment of the British pilot who would finish seventh classified.

Hamilton’s “curse” is broken when Sainz triumphs

Every time Sainz finished in the top three positions a curious situation occurred in which Lewis Hamilton finished in seventh position and it is that this pattern was repeated up to three times:

– Brazil 2019: Max Verstappen (1st), Pierre Gasly (2nd), Carlos Sainz (3rd), Lewis Hamilton (7th)

– Italy 2020: Pierre Gasly (1st), Carlos Sainz (2nd), Lance Stroll (3rd), Lewis Hamilton (7th)

– Monaco 2021: Max Verstappen (1st), Carlos Sainz (2nd), Lando Norris (3rd), Lewis Hamilton (7th)

But with the second place in this Hungarian Grand Prix of the seven-time world champion, this particular “curse” of the Englishman is cut off every time Carlos Sainz got on the drawer.

