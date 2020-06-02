The message of the queen category comes after Hamilton’s claim

Other members of the grill joined the initiative

Formula 1 has condemned racism. The controversy was triggered after the death of George Floyd, a black citizen, in the United States at the hands of the Minneapolis police when officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee with his knee for eight minutes, preventing him from breathing.

The queen category has used its social networks to speak out about it after the movement unleashed not only in the United States, but globally. In the message released on Twitter, they reaffirm their commitment to this cause.

“We are with you, with all the people in the fight against racism. He is a demon to whom neither sport nor society are truly immune. Only together can we oppose him and eradicate him. Together we are stronger,” reads the text.

The first to condemn Floyd’s death was Lewis Hamilton, who was also critical that no one else in the queen category did so. Following his words, now Formula 1 has chosen to rule on it.

Not only the premier class or Hamilton have done it, but also other drivers or members of the competition. Precisely Mercedes published a message endorsing the words of the world champion. Sergio Pérez, Lance Stroll, Daniil Kvyat, Esteban Ocon, Alexander Albon, Antonio Giovinazzi or Carlos Sainz have been some of the members of the grill who have used their social networks to share their opinion.

Racing Point, for its part, has shared the message of the queen category of motorsports and, in addition, has added the link that explains all possible ways to help the movement against racism.

