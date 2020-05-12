The budget ceiling will drop to $ 145 million by 2021

At least six teams would have to agree

Formula 1 completes the budget ceiling of the teams for the seasons after 2021. The spending limit was initially set at $ 175 million for next year. However, the situation has changed radically due to the delicate economic situation caused by the coronavirus.

The ten teams on the grid have already received the cost plan from the FIA ​​and Formula 1. The document includes not only what the budget ceiling will be for 2021, but also for the following four seasons. Now it is the teams that have to decide whether or not they agree with the measures to be adapted.

As reported by the US portal Motorsport.com, the new spending limit for next year has been set at 145 million dollars – about 133 million euros at the current exchange rate, 30 less than originally planned. The figure would vary if the GP number is less than or greater than 21.

In 2022 the amount would become 140 million dollars, while in 2023 it would be 135. That figure would also be maintained in 2024 and 2025. From that moment, the plans for the following seasons will be reviewed. The figures will also be adapted to inflation from one year to the next.

For this initiative to succeed, six of the ten teams would have to vote in favor. This implies that even if the big teams voted against it, the measures would be approved.

Recently, Christian Horner expressed his suspicion at this decision. The Red Bull boss understands that smaller teams need some help in this difficult situation. However, he believes there would be other options for spending less money without lowering the budget cap.

“I fully support the need to cut costs and ensure that all 10 teams continue. But there are many ways to achieve that goal and they are not all about lowering the spending limit. I really believe that the solution of buying a car from another team could help short term. We should become less obsessed with the budget ceiling and focus more on making the category competitive, “he said on the Red Bull website.

