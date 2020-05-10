Despite the fact that this will be the Asturian’s second season outside the co great circus ’, the pilot’s exploits are still on the fans’ retina. So much so that the Formula 1 has chosen the 10 best races of Fernando Alonso in the 17 seasons in which he has competed.

10. 2005 Japanese Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso, with the title of World Champion in his pocket, climbed from the sixteenth position to third on the Japanese circuit. To enter the podium, the pilot of Renault, he aggressively advanced to Michael Schumacher, a maneuver he remembered in 2018 when he said goodbye in Suzuka.

Michael – V10 – Suzuka 130R ✅ pic.twitter.com/z5nE7Yci4o – Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) October 3, 2018

9. 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Precisely in 2018, the year of his farewell, Fernando Alonso rated the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as “maybe“, its “best race in Formula 1” He suffered a puncture on the first lap and then was able to go up to seventh place with his McLaren.

8. Spanish Grand Prix 2006

The Asturian driver got his first victory in Spain in 2006, leading the race from start to finish. He regained the lead and took a giant step to win his second World Cup.

7. Singapore Grand Prix 2010

In his first year in Ferrari, and despite the pressure that exerted on that race VettelFernando Alonso achieved the grand chelem (pole, fastest lap, victory and lead on all laps) in Singapore.

6. Hungarian Grand Prix 2003

On August 24, 2003, the Asturian achieved his first Formula 1 victory at the Hungaroring circuit. On that occasion Fernando Alonso, with his Renault, he got to double the Ferrari of a Michael Shumacher that would proclaim himself this season world champion.

5. Grand Prix of Europe 2007

To get his last victory with McLaren, Fernando Alonso had to overtake Massa, with a shock included. The Brazilian reproached the Asturian for his attitude and they staged a spectacular clash. Who would say to both that they would end up being teammates.

4. Malaysian Grand Prix 2012

Although the car did not have a good start, in Ferrari they were surprised with the triumph of Fernando Alonso in Malaysia. “The most surprising victory in ten years”As they came to say in the Italian team.

3. 2005 San Marino Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso managed to resist the onslaught of Michael Schumacher for twelve laps with one cylinder less in its engine. The Spanish achieved victory by giving a pilot lesson by leaving no room for the German.

2. 2013 Spanish Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso He achieved his last victory in Formula 1 at home. It was with Ferrari in a race in which he started fifth and went up to the first position.

1. Grand Prix of Europe 2012

Also in Spain, although this time in Valencia, Fernando Alonso climbed from the twelfth position to the first. Such was the effort of the Spanish that he could not contain the tears on the podium.