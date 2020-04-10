The change in situation due to the coronavirus invalidates the original contracts

Deals will be reformulated when there is a clear timetable

Formula 1 has canceled the contracts it had signed with camera operators for the 2020 season. However, this does not mean that races will not be held this year.

Formula 1 contracts with camera operators include specific details regarding which workers will participate in certain races and the dates of the events. Since nine of the 22 events this year have been postponed or canceled, the initial contracts do not work and that is why they have been canceled, according to the Race Fans web portal on its pages.

One possibility that is on the table right now is to hold races behind closed doors, that is, without fans. To do this, F1 should minimize its personnel and that would also affect the number of camera operators that would work in each race.

Thus, the contracts of the operators are canceled temporarily until a new calendar is published and the new needs of the World Cup are known. It must be remembered that Formula 1 has made an ERTE that affects half of its workforce, about 250 people. In addition, Chase Carey, Ross Brawn and managers have lowered their wages.

Fear about the situation in which Formula 1 will find itself after this crisis grows among the members of the paddock. For example, AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost admits he feels helpless in the face of what is going on.

“This impotence bitter me and also the uncertainty, when will it end? I still don’t understand why medicine and the pharmaceutical industry have not found a vaccine“complains Tost in statements for the German website Motorsport-Total.

“If we do not find it, we will have many bankruptcies and then the economy will take too long to recover,” added the Austrian, concerned, to finish.

