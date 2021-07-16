Formula 1 British GP, live: free practice and qualifying



For the Spanish, the weekend looks very difficult for Ferrari, both for

Leclerc as for Carlos Sainz.

Silverstone It is a circuit that punishes the front tires very much, it is critical in this regard, and therefore, Ferrari is expected to suffer. This is one of the great weaknesses of this year’s Ferrari and this affects it a lot, with a greater degradation of the front tires and therefore a worse pace in the long run. This is how Sainz highlighted it yesterday in this

2021 F1 British GP, in addition to referring to the mentality with which he will face the sprint race on Saturday: Sainz: “At the start of the sprint race we will not think about Sunday” For this reason, this hour of free practice of the

British F1 GP It will be key for Ferrari to try to minimize this degradation of the front tires with its adjustment of the car, an adjustment that will not be able to be touched anymore in the remainder of the weekend by regulation in this new Grand Prix format.