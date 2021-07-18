Formula 1, British GP 2021: Very strong accident of Max Verstappen after a tough fight with Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen had to abandon the 2021 British GP after a severe accident at Turn 9 of the Silverstone circuit in which He met Lewis Hamilton and was thrown at high speed towards the protections. Both drivers were fighting for the first position without giving up a millimeter, and when Verstappen tried to close the spaces to Hamilton, the Englishman touched his Mercedes with the Dutchman’s car, which lost control starring in a strong crash that caused the red flag and the arrest of the career.

Lewis Hamilton was able to continue although he quickly put his car into the pits. Circuit doctors quickly came to the aid of Verstappen, who fortunately was able to get out of the car on his own feet, although his car was wrecked. The Red Bull driver was taken to the medical center for more thorough checks to rule out serious injuries. The FIA ​​quickly opened an investigation to clarify the responsibilities of the accident or clarify if it was a racing incident without further consequences.

The race resumed more than 40 minutes later, already without Verstappen but still with Hamilton at the wheel of his Mercedes. The English rider started the weekend second in the general classification of the World Championship with 150 points, 32 behind the leader Verstappen.