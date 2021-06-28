Formula 1 Bets: Formula 1 Bets Styrian GP 2021: Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz Odds

With hardly any time to recover from the French Grand Prix, now comes the Styrian Grand Prix at the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship. The one that is the eighth test of the season will be hosted by Red Bull Ring on Austria, which was not contemplated at the start of the season, but came to the rescue after the cancellation of the Canadian Grand Prix and later the cancellation of the Turkish GP.

How will the two Spanish representatives, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, fare? Below we analyze the odds of the main bookmakers to see in what position both start before the first free practice starts this Friday.

Will Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz score?

Carlos Sainz had a bad weekend at the French GP and was left without a score due to his 11th final position. Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, has 6 and 8 places in the last two GP, confirming his personal improvement and that of the Alpine.

What Carlos Sainz tip is offered at a medium fee 1,25 per euro wagered, while if Fernando Alonso tip is paid aa 2,40 per euro wagered on the main houses.

A place in the top 6

Sainz has already finished in the top 6 twice, once in Emilia Romagna and once in Mnaco, while Alonso ‘premiered’ in this section three weeks ago in Azerbaijan. Will you repeat this result that will allow you to continue growing and inspiring in Austria?

That Carlos Sainz finishes in the top six is ​​offered at an average fee of 2,20, while Alonso and his Alpine get into the top six race positions on Sunday amounting to an average share of 9,00.

Drop out

Of the two Spaniards, only Fernando Alonso, at the first Grand Prix in Bahrin, he has dropped a race so far It trades at an average of 3,75 that he did not finish the race in the Estitria Grand Prix again.

The reliability of the Ferrari is somewhat higher, and that Carlos Sainz drops out in the race also has an average share of 4,50 in the main bookmakers.

The podium

The first great joy for the season for the Spanish riders, the protagonist Carlos Sainz did two tests in Mnaco, finishing in second place on the podium. Repeat in Austria? Give the bell Alonso?

What Carlos Sainz finish in the top three has an average share of 8,00 and what does it do Fernando Alonso amounts to quota 51,00.

Who is the favorite for the 2021 Styrian GP race?

As in every test, Hamilton y Verstappen they dispute favoritism with identical quotas in the heat of fight for the World scepter that, for the moment, is in the hands of the Dutch. The winner quota for each at the 2021 Styrian GP is 2,25.

Third appears Sergio Prez, that links two very good careers and continues to rise. Who wins the race, the Mexican has a quota 8,00.

