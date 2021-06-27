Formula 1: Aston Martin poach Red Bull’s head of aerodynamics Dan Fallows

Fallows (left) joined Red Bull in 2006 and was promoted to head of aerodynamics in 2014

Aston Martin have poached Red Bull’s head of aerodynamics Dan Fallows to be their new technical director.

The move was revealed by Red Bull on Friday before Aston Martin subsequently confirmed it.

Red Bull said Fallows would not leave until the end of his contract and team boss Christian Horner said “it won’t be within the next couple of years”.

Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer said they were “still working on the start time”.

Fallows will join Aston Martin as part of a restructure of their technical department as they seek to build into title contenders in the future.

Szafnauer said: “We announced the restructuring and were going to announce Dan in due course but we don’t control what Red Bull do.

“I am grateful they announced Dan. He’s a great addition to our team. He’s a like-minded individual, he knows Seb [Vettel], and he’s won world championships.”

Horner said: “It goes without saying that Dan will be missed as he has played an important role during his time at Red Bull Racing.

“We do recognise that the chance to take on the role of technical director within a Formula 1 team is an appealing next step in his career.

“In turn, this move creates exciting internal progression opportunities as we look to the future and draw from the wealth of talent within the wider team.”

Horner said he had made the announcement because: “It’s a small paddock and rumours get around. We’ve known for some time and I’d rather staff read it in a communication from the team rather than in the media.”

Fallows joined Red Bull in 2006 and was promoted to head of aerodynamics in 2014 after a tug-of-war between them and McLaren over his services.

Fallows had agreed to join McLaren but was offered a better job title and higher salary to stay with Red Bull.

Aston Martin announced earlier this month that technical director Andrew Green would move into a new role of chief technical officer, and said on Thursday that reporting into him would be three senior technical leaders, responsible for performance, engineering and technical.

Tom McCullough continues to be responsible for trackside engineering and performance and has been given the new title of performance director.

Luca Furbatto, who is joining from Alfa Romeo before the 2022 season, will be engineering director and Fallows will become technical director.