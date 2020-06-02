Lewis Hamilton at the Austrian Circuit last season Leonhard Foeger / .

Little by little, more details are being revealed about what will undoubtedly be one of the most denatured championships in Formula 1 history, a season that had everything ready to roll out in early March, in Australia, and which finally it will do so in Austria four months later. This Tuesday morning, Liberty, the promoter of the contest, announced the dates of the first eight grand prizes of the course, which initially will focus on Europe and which it plans to grow towards other continents later on. This is provided that the restrictions derived from the propagation of the Covid-19 allow it. The tests should be carried out behind closed doors, although there is the possibility that public access will be opened later depending on which circuits.

From the organization insists on the will to accommodate a schedule that would go from 15 races to 18, and that would last until December. To reach that figure there will be scenarios that will host two appointments on two consecutive weekends. At the same time, Liberty is also exploring alternative plans in case that second round of events that has to be made public in the coming weeks could not materialize. In this case, the possibility of returning to one of the routes visited in the first section is contemplated.

BREAKING: The opening 8 races of a revised 2020 calendar are now confirmed All 8 are currently set to be closed events, operating under the strongest safety procedures Further races will be announced in the coming weeks pic.twitter.com/vQioKOAkQo – Formula 1 (@ F1) June 2, 2020

To counter the lack of activity in recent months, the World Cup will start with a treble. The first and second stops will be at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on July 5 and 12, while the third will be in Hungary on July 19. Despite the restrictions imposed by the British Government and which cast doubt on the celebration of the grand prize, Silverstone plans to host two races, on August 2 and 9, waiting to receive from the Executive of Boris Johnson the measures specials that must be applied to receive the green light. The Spanish Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, August 16, in what could be the last visit of F1 to Montmeló, given that the contract between both parties expires this 2020 after the last agreed extension.

“We have worked tirelessly with the International Automobile Federation (FIA) to design a revised schedule that allows us to start the championship as safely as possible,” said Chase Carey, F1 president and CEO, in the statement. “We are delighted to be able to announce the first eight races, and our intention is to publicize the rest over the next few days,” added the executive, one of the figures most criticized for Liberty’s management of canceling the inaugural appointment, in the Albert Park.