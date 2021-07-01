Formula 1 Announces Crypto.com as Global Cryptocurrency and NFT Partner

The premier class of motorsport, Formula 1, announced Crypto.com as the inaugural global partner of the new Sprint series that kicks off on Saturday, July 17 during the British Grand Prix.

According to the official Formula 1 statement released on June 29, Crypto.com will also have a track presence at every race for the remainder of the season.

Official Cryptocurrency Sponsor and NFT Partner

An important element of the partnership is the promotion of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). According to the statement:

“As F1 continues to explore new ways for fans to become more involved and immersed in the sport, Crypto.com will also become the Official Cryptocurrency Sponsor and NFT Partner of F1. Reflecting the fan-first approach that F1 has taken to interact with new audiences ”.

“Crypto.com aims to democratize the world of cryptocurrencies for fans, through education and experiences in the new association. Crypto.com will also present a new award, which will be announced ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix. ”

Formula 1 too highlighted its plans to become a “zero carbon” industry by 2030, emphasizing that, last May, Crypto.com had announced its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint within 18 months,

Formula 1’s first cryptocurrency sponsor

Before the historic association, Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, said:

“We are pleased to welcome Crypto.com to the Formula 1 family as we continue to attract forward-thinking global brands anchored in performance and innovation.”

For his part, Ben Pincus, director of F1 trade associations, highlighted the importance of the presence of Crypto.com in the new Sprint format of the premier class:

“We will rely heavily on your expertise as we explore the world of cryptocurrencies, an area in which we are very interested, and this will be the first time that as a sport we have been able to offer fans the opportunity to explore this exciting world as that we increase even more. our digital presence ”.

Lastly, Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, added:

“We look forward to many years innovating together, and we will start at the Belgian Grand Prix, where we will present a new award. We are also excited to partner with F1 in developing exclusive NFTs, connecting fans to the sport in new and innovative ways. ”

