Formula 1 and motorcycles destroyed three matches of the Invisible League of Thebes in audience

This weekend it was again demonstrated that the only teams in the Santander League that have a pull are the three Spanish teams that founded the Superliga: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid. Last Sunday the Portuguese Formula Grand Prix and the Moto2 and Moto3 races of the Spanish Motorcycling Grand Prix they swept up to three matches of the competition Javier Tebas. The numbers continue to prove Florentino Pérez right.

And it is that the digits are clear and evident. The Valencia – Barcelona disputed in Mestalla was the most watched on pay television with more than 1,100,000 viewers and a total share of 6.7%. So far everything is correct in another demonstration that large teams continue to have a pull and need games of rank to be able to generate massive audiences.

But what comes next will surprise you … or seen what has been seen in the last chapters of The Invisible League of Thebes, maybe not. The Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix of Portugal and the Spanish Motorcycling Grand Prix completely and absolutely swept three Santander League matches: Granada – Cadiz, Villarreal – Getafe and Valladolid – Betis.

The race of Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz in Portimao had a total audience of 419,000, which is equivalent to a 5% share on pay television. Even the pre-race, which was watched by 162,000 spectators, won the matches of the Spanish competition. Granada – Cádiz was followed by 143,000, the Villarreal – Getafe for 139,000 and Valladolid – Betis for a total of 128,000 with a screen share of 1.3%.

Motorcycles can with the League of Thebes

The Formula 1 went right to the League of Thebes and the motorcycles on the left. The race of MotoGP The victory for Miller was seen by a total of 414,000 spectators while the Moto2 had a total audience of 233,000. What’s more, even the Moto3, with 135,000 spectators, was more watched than the Valladolid – Betis. Some numbers that once again show that the League of Javier Tebas has a problem and a large audience. Every week it is more invisible.