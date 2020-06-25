They create a commission and a foundation to promote diversity and inclusion

This project is part of their great multi-cause initiative ‘We race as one’

Formula 1 will allocate one million dollars to a new foundation that they create to promote diversity and inclusion within the sport. Today the category presents its new commission dedicated to improving the social role of sport and a foundation to make scholarships in the world of motorsport more accessible.

With this million dollars –892,000 euros– that they allocate as an initial investment, Formula 1 will seek to end the inequality that exists in sport, in order to give more opportunities to the groups that have had less representation in the history of the Great Circus and promote diversity.

Formula 1 Executive Director Chase Carey is clear that the category must have more diversity, and for this reason, they have supported the presence of a working group that will take into account the groups that have had fewer opportunities in recent years. .

“We fully recognize that Formula 1 must be more inclusive and diverse. While last year we established our strategy to improve the position of our sport, we need, and want, to do more. Therefore, we will establish a work team to listen and ensure that appropriate initiatives to increase diversity in Formula 1 be identified, “Carey said in an official statement.

On the other hand, Carey assures that Formula 1 is a great opportunity for everyone who enters, and for this reason he also wants to offer the opportunity to arrive at the Great Circus to the less represented pilots and workers today.

“Therefore, we are also taking the initial step of creating a foundation to support key educational and employment opportunities throughout Formula 1 that will give underrepresented talents the opportunity to work in this incredible sport and build an exciting career.” , Carey has expressed to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard