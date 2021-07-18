Formula 1 2021 | The races come to the sprint: This will be the new format

Comes the new format of sprinting racesta Formula 1. It will be the first time in history that this has happened. Liberty Media had been trying for years to break the monotonous and traditional grand prize weekend free practice, qualifying and race. So they will have a event of great emotion during the three days: a qualifying on Friday, a race on Saturday and a race on Sunday.

Many proposals have been on the table until this agreement has been reached. At first there was talk of a double race with the second being the inverted grid, which the teams completely refused to do. In the end, and after give more money to the teams, the pact was reached so that in three races this new model was tested. A qualifying on Friday afternoons and a short race, of 100 kilometers, Saturday afternoons. What’s more, it will not be mandatory to stop to change the tires as it happens in the test on Sundays.

This will be the new format of the weekend:

Friday morning: Free workouts 1, lasting sixty minutes.Friday afternoon: The classification of the last years, with Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here the starting grid of the sprint race will be decided. Saturday morning: Free workouts 2, with another sixty minutes of duration. Saturday afternoon: The new format of the sprint race, which will have 100 km. Sunday: The traditional race format.

The punctuation system it will also be quite novel. The winner of the short race will take five points. the second, three and the third, one. The rest of the riders will not score points for the general classification of the World Championship, but your position here will mark your place at the start of the traditional race on Sunday.

There will be three great prizes with this format. The first this weekend at Silverstone, on the Italian Grand Prix, in September and the last will be in the Brazilian Grand Prix, in November.

