Formula 1: 2021 Singapore Grand Prix canceled

The Formula 1 canceled this Friday at the Singapore Grand Prix for second consecutive Year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Marina Bay Street Circuit Night Race was scheduled for October 3.

Singapore has relied on severe restrictions on entering the country and contact tracing in its attempt to keep the number of infections low during the pandemic. The organizers noted that they could not offer “a full event experience as fans who travel to the country year after year expect, while protecting the health and safety of our fans, contractors, volunteers and staff.”

We understand that our fans were looking forward to another edition of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Canceling the event for a second year is an incredibly difficult decision, but it was necessary given the prevailing restrictions for live events in Singapore, “said Colin Syn, alternate president of the Singapore GP.

The pandemic beforehand has caused several changes to the 2021 calendar. The first race of the season in Australia was postponed from March to November and the Canadian Grand Prix scheduled for June 1 was canceled. Two other races in China and Turkey were postponed indefinitely.

The 2021 Singapore Grand Prix was scheduled to take place on October 3, between the Russian and Japanese GPs. The current schedule has a two-week window between the October 10 race in Japan and October 24 in Austin. After the Texas race, F1 travels to Mexico City the following week.

