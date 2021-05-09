Forms Google or Microsoft Forms: surveys and online forms

Organizing a dinner with friends, a birthday party or a wedding is not an easy task. But technology comes to our aid so that we can better manage guests, put them in agreement, or at least that each one knows what to do. You can try your luck with a whatsapp groupbut it is doomed to chaos. Instead, tools like Google Forms or Microsoft Forms they will make everything flow naturally thanks to online surveys.

Microsoft Forms is Microsoft’s online proposal that you can use for free from your web browser. You only have to log in with the same account that you use in Outlook, Xbox, OneDrive or Office Online and you can start create forms and questionnaires like if tomorrow does not exist.

With this tool, similar to the popular Google Forms, you can create an online document with questions to get feedback from your friends, family, co-workers or clients. Customer comments, employee satisfaction, registering events … In short, with Microsoft Forms you can conduct surveys and questionnaires easily thanks to predefined templates or with blank documents. And, best of all, get the data with the answers.

Templates and what you need

With Microsoft Forms, creating a survey from scratch is easy. You may create a form or quiz blank or try your luck with the predefined templates, focused on specific topics to personal, professional or educational use. From there, you can make the questionnaire yours by adding or removing questions, defining the type of response …

For example, short answer or long answer? Do we force you to answer that question or do we allow you to leave it blank? There are also questions for rate with stars, questions to value something from one to ten or based on certain values ​​… The order of the questions does not matter. Questions can be raised or lowered at any time. And to make it more beautiful, in each question you can include an image or video. Come on, Microsoft Forms has nothing to envy Google Forms.

As for the chosen topic, whenever you want you can change it for another without altering the content of your form or questionnaire. So you can place a different background image, more cheerful or more sober. That and see how it will look once you send it to its recipients.

And to customize the survey, from the upper right corner you will see the Setting and activate options such as that the questionnaire cannot be filled in until a certain start date, add an end date, order the questions randomly receive an email message with each answer, etc.

Create, send and receive responses

Online surveys and forms have two parts. On the one hand creating the document itself and on the other hand collect the information generated by those who answer our questions. In this sense, Microsoft FormsLike Google Forms, it is responsible for storing those responses so that you can see them and, thus, make decisions.

When you open the document, as the creator, you will see the number of responses, if there is an end time for the questionnaire, you will see specific results and, if you want to process them, you have the opportunity to send them to an excel in order to create graphs and lists with the data obtained.

But before receiving answers you will need send the form. Clicking on the button Send From Microsoft Forms you will see the public link for the survey. You can send it through social networks, email, integrate it into your website, provide a QR code, etc. Come on, you will have no problems getting your questions to clients, friends or family.

If you don’t want to depend on Google Forms, Microsoft Forms it is the best alternative. Free, easy to use and with all the help you need to start from scratch or create a document that you just have to fill in. In addition, your online surveys will go wherever you want and you will get the answers directly in the document.

