Since Sony has not shown the official design of the PS5, the revelation of its control, now known as DualSense, caught the attention of the industry a few days ago and the opinions were immediate. One of them was issued by a former well-known Xbox chief, Albert Penello, who did not miss the opportunity to express himself around the PS5 controller, its similarity to the control of Xbox One and Series X and also questioned some of its characteristics.

Through a series of posts on his official Twitter account, Albert Penello, who was chief marketing officer for Xbox until 2018, reacted to DualSense’s reveal regarding its design and some of its features. Initially, Penello praised the step taken by Sony in terms of design, since he considered that it is very close to that of the Xbox One control, highlighting that this control has become a standard in terms of comfort, so he assured that users of the Sony console will not have to worry in that regard.

I see the MEME’s about the Xbox controller comparison but the nature of human factors will drive designs that direction. I think the shape will prove to be quite comfortable. https://t.co/jBD5MhyssA – Albert Penello (@albertpenello) April 8, 2020

According to Penello, the Microphone of DualSense is reason for doubt

However, in subsequent publications, the former director questioned some characteristics of the DualSense that, from his perspective, represent some cons until its functionality is demonstrated. In that sense, Penello pointed out the trigger point of the triggers and the design of the handles, especially for those who have large hands. He also questioned the integration of the microphone because, in theory, it seems like a good idea, but in practice it could be different, especially since it was presented as an option to discard a headset. Finally, Penello regretted that it was not revealed if the DualSense will be compatible with PlayStation VR and PS4.

The downsides

– Resting on the triggers.

– I’m worried about the partline that runs down the grips. If you have larger hands, this could create some discomfort in the Thenar.

– Mic seems good in theory how useful in practice?

– Does this work with VR?

– Back compat with PS4? – Albert Penello (@albertpenello) April 8, 2020

