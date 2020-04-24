Many former WWE wrestlers had to seek new horizons cWhen they left the company, Triple A became their new home.

And it is that these days the news came out that the Three Times Stellar would be interested in hiring Epic, Primo and Lio Rush, fighters dismissed from WWE in the most recent cuts that took place just after Wrestlemania 36.

They would not be the first to reach the ranks of the Mexican company.Well, there have already been other former WWE that have worked for them.

An example is Bobby Lashley, who arrived at Triplemania XVI to team up and defeat Chessman, Silver King and La Parka.

Another important name of wrestling that came to Triple A was X Pac when he was working as an independent fighter.

The former DX member was a member of the Foreign Legion that Konnan directed and later formed his own group called D Generation Mex.

While working in Mexico, X Pac was also at Impact Wrestling where he had great fights.

We must remember that the ECW Original Sabu arrived at the Star Caravan after leaving WWE and integrated the Foreign Legion.

Along with his fellow Legions, Sabu participated in several Triple A events, leaving his extreme mark that has always characterized him.

Another historic WWE wrestler made it to Triple A right at the startWell, this is Jake Roberts. ‘The Snake’ held a fierce rivalry against Konnan to later provoke their defeat in Triplemania 1. This rivalry lasted until Triplemanía 2 where Konnan took the victory in a fight of hair against Roberts.

With this, Triple A has had fighters who come from the WWE, so you could take advantage of layoffs to hire gladiators.

