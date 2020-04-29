Former WWE wrestlers who could go to AEW

Eric Bischoff spoke on his podcast 83 weeks about former WWE wrestlers who could sign for All Elite Wrestling.

Erick Rowan and Rusev to AEW?

On a possible arrival of Erick Rowan and Rusev to AEW Bischoff he stated the following:

To be honest, when a wrestler leaves WWE the only place to go is AEW. Rowan and Rusev may interest AEW, but they are not the best talents available. The company may be interested in them because they are the ones who have had the most television time and the most recognized by followers. If I had to bet my money then I would say that the fighters who are going to AEW is because in the last year they have been on TV a lot with WWE. They will be the first to have opportunities, but they will have to know how to reinvent their character to avoid legal problems.

What does Eric Bischoff think of the fired WWE fighters?

I felt bad about everything that happened. I felt bad for the fired fighters, for the fans, and for WWE as a company. I know it had to be an extremely difficult decision. It’s hard to develop a 5, 10 or 15 year relationship with talent and having to fire them for something that has nothing to do with them or with the business.

