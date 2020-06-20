Former WWE wrestler Wade Barrett wants to return to the ring

Former WWE wrestler Wade Barrett wants to return to the ring. Many considered him retired, but Stu Bennet wants to return to wrestling.

I’m not retired

On the WrestlingInc podcast was Stu Bennet, popularly known by his in-ring name, Wade Barrett. Many already consider him retired, since his last fight was in 2016, but despite the fighting inactivity is still considered a professional wrestler.

“I am not withdrawn in any sense of the word”

So said Stu. Then I talk a little bit about how you feel about your current job at NWA..

“I love to comment and I love working with NWA as that has been a goal of mine for a long time.”

Ideal place, ideal moment and I will return.

Stu Bennet commented that he still keeps his boots, with which you climb into the ring. I joke saying that I would have to dust them off due to inactivity, but that they were there and that when the time was right I would use them again. I reiterate the ideal moment as Stu Bennet nor you want your return to go unnoticed and you want to do it in the right place, WWE will be that place …

Fight on AEW

When the former nexus leader left WWE, he did not have many options to continue competing. Today there are more companies than WWE. Companies that have made a name for themselves in the world of Wrestling and Stu Bennet may want to rethink going to one of them. The best known is AEW and Stu could go there, since have a good relationship with Cody.

“Without specifically commenting on a promotion, I think it’s great that there are so many places available for fighters.”

We will see Stu where he ends up fighting and we see him back in a ring.

