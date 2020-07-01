Due to the wave of WWE layoffs, many superstars are looking for a company where many of them went through Impact before coming to WWE.

EC3 returned to the company, where they played their music. Where they made a pretty big taunt.

Reports indicate Eric Young’s return this week. Where no details were offered.

WWE Superstars Could Reach Impact Wrestling

In recent weeks, EC3, Aces & Eights, Team Canada, among others, have been teased in the IMPACT Wrestling programming. Tonight, the company will bring Eric Young back. We can’t go into detail, but it may affect Team Canada’s previous provocation, as Elgin is now out of the company and this provocation is categorically different.

Via twitter Impact shared a video taunted Young showing off his Super Eric outfit. He wore it in 2008, although he was not a very relevant character if he is easily identifiable.

#Slammiversary is going to be SUPER! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/P2U09r00VT – IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 1, 2020

In WWE he led Sanity in NXT where they tried to make him a mainstay on the main roster.

Slammiversary would be a great event, it will be full of surprises. Where the return of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson has been reported, the two superstars are reported to be in talks with the company.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.