Brock Lesnar left WWE in 2004 to join the NFL, but that didn’t work. He ended up going to the UFC and finally found his way back to WWE. He was miserable during that first stage in the company, so he needed to leave.

Former WWE chief of security Jimmy Noonan recently spoke to Fox News, where he spoke about Lesnar’s first career in WWE. He admitted that Brock Lesnar hated his time at the company during that first stage.

Brock Lesnar was miserable in WWE and he just didn’t fit in

Lesnar might know everything about the professional wrestling business today. He understands it, which is why many see him as a great fighter. Rather, there was a time when the business just didn’t fit in with what Lesnar was looking for and he was miserable.

“Brock was a very, very different type of person. The business was not done for Brock. “ “Let’s go back in the time I was with him in the early 2000s. He came, I was there before him, he had a meteoric rise in WWE, he became the ultimate champion at a very young age, the champion youngest in history. “ “But business was not done for Brock. Brock is a guy who likes to shoot moose in his backyard and wants to fish on the ice. WWE was not for him, but he did very well, but at the same time he was miserable. “ “Brock was really miserable sometimes. There was one morning when we were at the airport and in a few hours we were back at the airport at 5 o’clock taking another 5 AM flight to another city. this because Brock was the champion ”. “We walked into the airport at the same time and he looked at me and said ‘Noonan if a fan comes up to me and asks for an autograph, I will hit you in the face’ and that would be the beginning of my day.” “He hated WWE so much at the time that he bought his own plane to fly at his expense so he didn’t have to be with the guys at the airport and be with the fans.”

Brock Lesnar will probably return when Vince McMahon needs him again. SummerSlam is always a possibility, but we’ll have to see when Lesnar appears next.

The odds are Lesnar’s halftime hours and WWE’s huge paydays go a long way towards making him much happier during this new stage with the company.

