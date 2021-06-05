Former world champion Lemieux triumphs in Mexico

He said he wanted to face Canelo Álvarez

Former Canadian world champion David Lemiux had no compassion for his Peruvian rival David “Pantera” Zegarra, whom he knocked out in two chapters, in the super middleweight division, in what was the stellar fight that took place on Friday night in the Holiday Inn hotel, in Cuernavaca, Morelos.

The conclusion of the fight occurred at 1’03 ” of the aforementioned episode, after Lemieux twice sent his rival to the canvas with the same blow, a left hook to the face, in rounds one and two, where he finally the referee stopped the fight.

“I want to be world champion again. I’m number two in the WBC and fighting Canelo Álvarez… Long live Mexico! ”, Said the Canadian at the end of his fight.

In other interesting encounters presented by Eye Of the Tiger and HC Producciones, Eric Bazinyan of Canada won the vacant NABA and NABF super middleweight belts by beating American Scott Sigmon, by TKO in two rounds; at heavyweight, Canadian Simon Kean was superior to Don Haynesworth, who no longer went out to fight at the beginning of the fifth round and thus won by TKO; in super bantamweight, Canadian Martine Vallieres defeated Mexican Maricruz Gómez by TKO in the first chapter.

In a good clash of ladies, at 115 pounds, Carolina Contreras and Yeni Mercado, tied in six rounds; at heavyweight, Rafael Abdala from Morelos defeated Sergio Martínez by unanimous decision in six rounds; in super feather, José Walter beat Maximino Toala in the same way, in six episodes; At the same weight, Justin Gandoza knocked out Arturo Herrera in two rounds.

