Former world champion Jamie McDonnell retires

The British Jamie McDonnell (30-3-1, 13 KO) has announced on his social networks that he is leaving the practice of active boxing.

At 35, the Doncaster was world bantamweight champion, a category in which he has spent most of his long career. He turned pro in 2005, and was one of the best at his weight for the past decade.

In addition to being universal monarch, he wore the British, European and Commonwealth belts and faced the best, from his compatriots Lee Haskins and Stuart Hall to world-class fighters such as Julio Ceja, Tomoki Kameda, Liborio Solís and Naoya Inoue.

On his journey before Spanish athletes, he beat Ivan well Y Abigail Medina. His last fight, almost two years ago, was a points win over Nicaraguan Cristian Narváez.

In his farewell, McDonnell has stated that “I have thought about it carefully in the last few months and I have discussed it with the people close to me. I think, at 35, it is too late to go back. I have achieved much more than I thought I would achieve, I have fought with the best in the world ».