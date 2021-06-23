Former world champion Abdoul Abdouraguimov leads first confirmed names for BRAVE CF 52, in Italy

Milano, Italy._ BRAVE Combat Federation, the premier mixed martial arts promotion based in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the leading force of MMA in Europe in 2021, has confirmed his first trip to Italy with BRAVE CF 52 that will take place on August 1 in Milan.

Shortly after the announcement, the first names present in the fight were also unveiled, including a former world champion.

Notice

With a professional record of twelve wins and just one loss, the ‘Lazy King ‘Abdoul Abdouraguimov, a former super welterweight world champion BRAVE CF, will make his long-awaited comeback in search of a third consecutive victory with an opponent to be named.

Also confirmed for action on August 1 is the undefeated young Austrian star. Mochamed Machaev, who has a perfect professional record of 9 wins and no losses.

“The Beast”, who was chosen as the Best Fighter of the Year 2020 of BRAVE CF, is one of the rising names in the featherweight division but has expressed his intentions to move to the bantamweight division sooner rather than later. Finally, the third name confirmed in the first batch of announcements of the BRAVE CF 52 was one to please the local fans: the Italian Enrico Cortese.

“The Killing Machine” He is 7-2 in MMA and 2-0 in BRAVE CF, following a brutal first-round knockout of Claudiu Alexe, and recognized as the next big thing in middleweight. BRAVE CF 52 will be promoted in association with The Golden Cage and marks the eight different European countries visited by BRAVE Combat Federation, with Italy joining Northern Ireland, England, Romania, Slovenia, Sweden, Russia and Belarus, solidifying the organization’s stance to become the most active MMA promotion in Europe.

Advertisement