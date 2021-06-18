Former World Challenger “Choko” Rodríguez Closes Camp

This week, former world title challenger Abraham “Choko” Rodríguez (27-3, 13KO) ends the strong stage of his camp for his next engagement, an eight-round match against the fierce Alejandro “Pacquiao” Villaseñor (15-4 , 8KO). The scheduled match in the straw division will be ESPN Knockout’s main event broadcast in Latin America from the Grand Hotel in Tijuana, BCN, Mexico on Friday, June 25. The evening is presented by Frank Carrillo’s Jab Promotions.

“It was a very good camp, we are finishing strong with 10 rounds of sparring with Arnulfo Salvado among others,” said the 26-year-old Rodriguez. “After my last fight I didn’t take much rest, I went back to the gym so I have almost three months preparing for this fight.”

Rodriguez of Tijuana is coming off a loss in late February to McWilliams Arroyo for the interim WBC flyweight world title. The Tijuana native arrived at the combat with two days notice. The fight against Arroyo was the semi-star for Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez’s knockout of Avni Yildirim in Miami, Florida.

“I don’t regret that fight despite losing,” he explained. “It was a great experience, in and out of the ring. It showed me that I belong at that level and in those kinds of big events. I want to get back to that level, but in my own 105-pound class. “

With a win over Villaseñor, who gave him his first professional loss with a controversial TKO in March 2018, “Choko” will be looking for a world title shot at the strawweight limit.

“There is not much to say about the loss to Villaseñor, this fight is my chance for revenge,” Rodríguez exclaimed. “I know that the cut because they stopped our first fight was due to a header but the referee saw something else. These things happen in boxing. “

“I want my shot at 105 pounds,” he continued. “I understand that I have to come back with a win to deserve the opportunity and that is why I am very motivated for this fight. He took revenge and returned to the top of the rankings with a win against Villaseñor. “