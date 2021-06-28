Former world boxing champion Sergio Víctor Palma dies at 65

Argentine boxing suffered the painful loss of one of its emblematic figures: Sergio Víctor Palma, who was the WBA Super Bantamweight World Champion in 1980, died at age 65 as a result of respiratory difficulties after being admitted to the Interzonal Hospital for coronavirus General of Agudos de Mar del Plata.

The diseases that have been dragging on for several years made the pandemic virus turn into a nightmare for the Chaco man from La Tigra. Among other things, he suffered a stroke some time ago, which left him with motor problems. He also suffered from Parkinson’s disease.

After two weeks of agony and to the pain of all its people, the coastal glory could not do more than throw in the towel and without a doubt sadness will encompass the entire Chaco.

The former fighter from the province of Chaco had his moment of glory in boxing when he defeated American Leo Randolph by knockout in Spokane and won the world title of the Association version (WBA) super roosters in 1980.

Palma beats Randolph who spills into the ring (1980)

Palma successfully defended the crown five times, until in June 1982 he lost it after losing on points to the Dominican Leonardo Cruz in a unanimous decision in the American city of Miami, while he had his last fight in August 1990, when he defeated Juan. Domingo Nogueira.

In his professional career, Palma played 62 fights, with 52 victories (20 on the fast track), 5 defeats and 5 draws, while, in addition to boxing, he did a radio program called Round de Música y Palabras and also he recorded a disc with songs and poems of his authorship.

