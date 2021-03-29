Former world boxing champion Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Durán tests positive for covid-19

Roberto Durán tests positive for coronavirus 0:41

(CNN Spanish) – Panamanian boxing legend Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Durán was hospitalized this Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19, Robin Durán, one of his sons, confirmed to CNN.

“The doctors have decided to leave him under observation while they do all the tests,” his son informed this medium by text message before the diagnosis.

The former world boxing champion is in a private hospital in Panama City “as a precaution, since he has a lung affected by the accident in Argentina and an age factor,” explained his son.

“For now, he is still without symptoms, beyond a simple cold. He is not in intensive care, nor is he on a vent, he is still under observation. We just spoke with the doctor and he told us that the lungs are fine and there are no signs of seriousness, “said Robin Durán on his Instagram account when he learned the results.

“El Cholo Durán”, who was four times world champion, turned 69 on June 16.

19 years ago, in October 2001, he suffered a car accident in the City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. On that occasion, he was in a delicate condition because some fractured ribs squeezed his lung.

So far, there is no medical part of the hospital where Durán is admitted.

Roberto Duran: a boxing immortal 3:15