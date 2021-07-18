Former world boxing champion asked to suspend the judge who gave the winner to Charlo against Castaño

One of the authorized words of this sport, the ex-boxer, Andre Ward, who knew how to be champion in the light heavyweights of the WBA (Super), the IBF, the WBO and The Ring and also a former champion of the super middleweights of the WBA, the WBC and The Ring and who also counts among his awards, the gold medal in the 2004 Olympic Games, is currently a boxing analyst and after the battle that took place last night at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, The United States, between Argentine Brian Castaño and American Jermell Charlo, who ended in a tie, requested that Judge Nelson Vazquez be suspended for the card he made.

Something that cannot be overlooked and is within speculation in the boxing world is that, if Castaño had won the victory, he would be, not only the first Argentine, but the first Latin American to unify the four belts of one same division, since the existence of the four main entities: World Boxing Organization (WBO) World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (FIB), anticipating Saúl himself in that goal Canelo Álvarez, one of the best pound for pound of the moment.

The truth is that the decision of the judges caused a lot of outrage to the fans. Steve Weisfeld was the only jury that saw Isidro Casanova’s Argentine win, 114-113, while the Puerto Rican Nelson Vázquez gave Charlo 117-111, generating the great controversy of the night and, finally, the American Tim Cheatham scored a tie at 114.

Castaño puts Charlo in trouble with great courage | Photo: Amanda Westcott / SHOWTIME.

“Judge Nelson Vazquez has to be suspended”the former champion wrote on his Twitter account. “That was not a mistake, it was incompetence!”, sentenced an indignant Ward.

Judge Nelson Vazquez needs to be sat down. That’s wasn’t a mistake, that’s incompetence! – Andre SOG Ward (@andreward) July 18, 2021

Vazquez’s card caused controversy, at the AT&T Arena, fans were upset by that score, considering that Jermell did not win so widely, while there was also disgust on social networks.

At the time, ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reported that he asked the Texas Department of Sports Licensing and Regulation manager what actions they would take against Vazquez, but gave no response.

ESPN asked Jim Erickson, the combative assistant sports manager for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation what actions he would take regarding Nelson Vazquez’s 117-111 scorecard in favor of Jermell Charlo. Erickson declined to comment. https://t.co/akRI3n73zg – Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) July 18, 2021

