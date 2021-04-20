Former Vice President Walter Mondale has died at 93

Walter mondale, former vice president of the United States, died this Monday at the age of 93.

The family of the liberal politician, who served in the White House between 1977 and 1981 during the administration of Jimmy carter, reported that he passed away in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mondale was an attorney general in Minnesota and was also a United States senator.

“Today I mourn the death of my dear friend Walter Mondale, whom I consider the best vice president in the history of our country”, His former White House boss, former President Jimmy Carter, said in a statement.

In 1960, at age 32, he was appointed Minnesota attorney general and in 1976 it was he who accompanied Carter to the top of American political power.

The two formed a duo that became known as Grits and Fritz”And that he combined the strength of Carter -who had been governor of Georgia- in the Southern states and Mondale in the North and Midwest.

In those elections still peppered by the Watergate scandal that forced the resignation of Richard Nixon, Carter and Mondale beat out Gerald ford; But four years later, with the weight of the oil crisis and the hostage crisis in Iran, they lost re-election to Reagan.

Mondale, born in 1928 in Ceylon (Minnesota), where Norwegian ancestors had settled in the middle of the previous century, was a presidential candidate in 1984 for the presidency of the United States, but was defeated by the Republican Ronald Reagan. Minnesota and the District of Columbia won.

He elected Congresswoman Geraldine Ferraro as the first female vice president of one of the two great parties.

Reagan achieved the greatest victory in the history of the Electoral College since Franklin Roosevelt defeated Alf Landon in 1936.

“I did my best”, Mondale said, in a position that remained for history, since he fully assumed the weight of defeat.

“History has vindicated me that we would have to raise taxes. It was very unpopular, but it was undeniably correct. “Mondale expressed years later, accepting that his proposal was expensive.

A politician in Washington since 1964, Mondale replaced Hubert H. Humphrey as senator, when his mentor resigned to be vice president.

Liberal par excellence, his career was marked by a clear social tone focused on education, housing, work and nutrition. He was an enthusiastic defender of civil rights.

After another stint in the private sector, the veteran Democratic politician returned to public service in 1993 at the hands of the former president Bill Clinton, who named him the United States Ambassador to Japan.

