The death of George Floyd in police custody has returned to Colin Kaepernick to the conversation, not only as the memory of who started the protests for racial abuse in the Nfl, but as a candidate to star in the current low season with a return to the grid.

Whoever applied for that opportunity is one of the characters who tried to prevent the quarterback from losing his job four years ago: Joe Lockhart, former vice president of Communications and Government Affairs for the NFL (2016-2018).

“Although Kaepernick did not get his job back, I thought we had acted fairly. I was wrong. I think the teams made a mistake by not signing him. Seeing what is going on in Minnesota, now I understand how bad we were,” he acknowledged.

So, in the context of the scandal that has plagued the US authorities, the former leader has asked the Minnesota team – due to its proximity to the Floyd case – to step forward and integrate the pin into their ranks.

“Send a strong message and offer Colin Kaepernick a contract to play with the Vikings. Bring him to camp, treat him like any of the other elements who get a chance to play the game they love. It won’t solve the problem of blacks and police violence, but it will enhance the fight Kaepernick powerfully waged, and perhaps show that real progress can be made with courage, “he wrote.

The NFL issued a statement this afternoon condemning what happened in Minneapolis and taking responsibility for lending its platform to continue the fight against racism, but the response was not linear and some users considered that the document reflects hypocrisy.

Although it has been informally pointed out, the League has never admitted to hatching a blockade against the passer, and former co-worker Roger Goodell reinforced that version, assuring that “the commissioner and several other (NFL) executives put a lot of effort into lobbying. the owners to hire him. “

