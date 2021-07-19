Former Valencianist Fabio Blanco flies high

Fabio Blanco with the FFCV shirt FFCV

Former Valencia player Fabio Blanco is already starting to shine. Eintracht Frankfurt’s new player He made his preseason debut and made very good impressions. The 17-year-old footballer participated in the friendly against Sandhausen and all the German press ended up highlighting the Spanish.

Fabio He left Valencia after not reaching an agreement for the renewal of his contract. He is a player who at the time had many suitors, including Barça and Madrid, but finally decided to go to Eintracht in Frankfurt, where he would have more opportunities.

The winger has been able to adapt quickly to the German game, and has shown it in his first game. In addition, the tabloid Bild, admitted after his debut that the premiere of the Almeria was “promising” and highlighted his “cheeky dribbling” and its “intensity in duels”.

