Former US Vice President Walter Mondale died at 93

Former US Vice President Walter Mondale, a liberal icon of the Democratic Party, died Monday at age 93, media reported.

The press, which cites a statement from the family, does not specify the causes of death of the former vice president of Democrat Jimmy Carter between 1977 and 1981.

“Today I mourn the passing of my dear friend Walter Mondale, whom I consider the best vice president in the history of our country,” Carter said in a statement in which he offered his condolences to the family of his former number two.

“He was an invaluable partner and a good servant to the people of Minnesota, the United States and the world,” he added.

Prior to his stint in the White House, Mondale served his home state of Minnesota as attorney general from 1960 to 1964 and then as a senator from 1964 to 1976.

Mondale then served as ambassador to Japan between 1993 and 1996, under Bill Clinton.

In 2008 he endorsed Hillary Clinton’s candidacy for the presidency and later supported Barack Obama when he got the nomination.

Former President Obama said Mondale “championed progressive causes and changed the role of the vice president.”

Current Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement that Mondale “led an extraordinary life of service” and was “very generous with his wit and wisdom over the years.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar, a fellow Minnesota native, mourned the passing of Mondale, calling him “kind and dignified to the end.”

“Walter Mondale was a true public servant and my friend and my mentor,” he said on Twitter.

Born on January 5, 1928, to a Methodist pastor and music teacher, Walter Frederick “Fritz” Mondale was an outspoken advocate for civil rights.

During her tenure in the Senate, she advocated for education, housing, migrant worker rights, and child nutrition.

He unsuccessfully ran for the White House in 1984, challenging Republican Ronald Reagan, who won reelection.

Mondale chose Representative Geraldine Ferraro as his running mate, being the first American candidate from a major party to include a woman in the presidential binomial.

In 2014 his wife Joan Adams, with whom he had three children -Ted, William and Eleanor-, died after a long illness.

The first two were engaged in politics and Eleanor, who died in 2011 of head cancer, was a journalist.