Former US presidents pay tribute to Prince Philip

Former United States President Donald Trump indicated on Friday that the death of Prince Philip was an “irreplaceable” loss for the United Kingdom, while Barack Obama welcomed the departure, at 99, of a man who “showed the world how to be a supportive husband ”.

“The world is mourning the passing of Prince Philip, a man who embodied the noble soul and proud spirit of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth,” Trump said in a statement.

“This is an irreplaceable loss for the UK and for all those who appreciate our civilization”,

“Prince Philip defined British dignity and grace. He personified the quiet reserve, the stern fortitude and the unyielding integrity of the UK, ”he added.

On Facebook, former President Barack Obama praised Felipe, who died on Friday at the age of 99, as someone who selflessly assumed his role as the queen’s husband.

“Beside the queen or following the usual two steps behind, Prince Philip showed the world what it means to be a supportive husband of a powerful woman,” he said.

Recalling his and his wife Michelle Obama’s first meeting with the British royal couple, he said Felipe “in particular was kind and warm, with a sharp wit and unerring good humor.”

“We will miss him a lot”

Through his extraordinary example, His Royal Highness Prince Philip proved that true partnership has room for both ambition and selflessness – all in service of something greater. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen, the Royal Family, and the British people. pic.twitter.com/qbH2ycbcaA – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 9, 2021

With information from AFP