As delicate as the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic is, some people or sectors have taken the opportunity to express their xenophobia and turn this issue into a conflict with a country. Unfortunately, this creates more noise when it comes to personalities in politics, and this time a former US government official gave something to talk about by blaming China after receiving pirated control of PS4.

A Kotaku report revealed the post with which Ari Fleischer, White House press secretary during the George W. Bush administration, ignited the mood of social media after blaming China for a pirate control of PS4. According to the post, Fleischer bought a PS4 for his children and decided to complete the package by purchasing a second controller from Amazon. When the product arrived, the former official realized that the control was not working and after reviewing it, he realized that he was a pirate, something evident since he lacks the official PlayStation logos and has incomplete button figures.

Full of anger, Flesicher was quick to express his anger on social networks and through his Twitter account published the following: “Another reason to distrust China. We bought our children a PS4 and received a second control on Amazon. The control It was made in China, of course, and it didn’t work. It never worked, because it’s false. “

Immediately, the followers’ response was immediate and some criticized the former official for expressing himself in this way about China in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, while others mocked him for not carefully reviewing the type of publication that It offered control and, obviously, not being a product sold and shipped by the online store, it is subject to this type of situation.

“Another reason to distrust China: we bought a new car but it only had three wheels, so I got a fourth wheel from Amazon. The wheel was made in China of course – and it doesn’t work. It never worked. It’s junk. “pic.twitter.com/MC3TfLcpSO – Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) April 19, 2020

After seeing the controversy that had generated, Fleischer deleted his publication, but it was too late and, as we know, the Internet does not forgive.

In related news, we remind you of that incident that took place in our country, where a woman asked for a Switch on Amazon as a birthday gift for her husband, but instead received a multipurpose cleaner, although the company later responded by the error.

