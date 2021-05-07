Former US financial company expands offer of bitcoin indicators

State Street Corporation, the second oldest financial services company in the United States, announced the publication of a new thematic indicator of bitcoin. Its purpose is to provide investors with an overview of current cryptocurrency and how the latest events and their impact on the media affect the markets.

This new indicator will help investors contextualize the growth in popularity of bitcoin (BTC) and its impact on traditional financial markets.

The data that are taken into account to prepare it are based on bitcoin related news and its prevalence over other news in the media, as well as the positive, negative or neutral assessment that these entail. According to a press release, this indicator analyzes hundreds of thousands of digital sources.

The State Street MediaStats Thematic Indicators were launched in November 2020, in collaboration with MKT MediaStats, an information technology company specializing in financial markets.

To compile this indicator, State Street and MKT Media Stats are based on the news related to bitcoin and its prevalence compared to other news in the media. Source: pexels.

Rajeev Bhargava, Head of Investor Behavior Research Team at State Street, explained that “the media coverage of bitcoin has grown significantly relative to that of the corporate, financial and economic markets, and it is a trend that continues to rise.” Therefore, he said, “it is understandable that institutional investors increasingly want to understand how this increased attention impacts markets.”

“Our new indicator offers a quantitative and timely measure of the tone and intensity of the media discussion and brings greater transparency to this market so heavily influenced by sentiment,” added Bhargava.

Thus, he concluded, your clients will be able to make more informed investment decisions. In this sense, CriptoNoticias reported at the beginning of April that StateStreet plans to offer its investors the possibility of investing in cryptocurrencies in Currenex, its currency trading system by the middle of the year.

Other indices offered by State Street MediaStats encompass thematic indicators that track 77 market narratives, central bank indicators that reflect the tone of the policies of 12 central banks around the world, and others that measure the currency of world markets and currencies, as well as the main companies in the world.

Questioning the bitcoin indicators

The lack of precision of the indicators in certain ways has been criticized by investors from the world of cryptocurrencies. For example, Michael Saylor, founder and CEO of MicroStrategy, commented in an October 2020 Twitter post that “if we want the crypto industry to grow and attract a larger portion of the $ 250 trillion investment in alternative assets, properly segmented market indicators (…) will be essential, clarifying, persuasive and inspiring for new investors ”.

In response to this demand, the company Saylor leads recently released an update to its Strategy.com app, with which new types of assets, metrics and possible returns of investments in diverse assets were added in comparison with the investments in bitcoin.

Likewise, S&P Dow Jones Indices, one of the main providers of these indicators in the world, announced on May 4 the launch of three new indices related to cryptocurrencies. They will all follow the performance of the two main ones, bitcoin and ether (ETH), but they plan to add others by the end of the year.