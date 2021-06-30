Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021

0

Donald Rumsfeld, head of the Pentagon in the George W. Bush administration and architect of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, died at the age of 88 in New Mexico, his family announced Wednesday.

“History may remember him for his extraordinary achievements during six decades of public service, but those of us who knew him best (…) will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends and the integrity of a life dedicated to his country”, their relatives said in a statement.

0